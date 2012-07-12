FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amber owns 8.5 pct of Impregilo, could play kingmaker
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

Amber owns 8.5 pct of Impregilo, could play kingmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Activist fund manager Amber Capital has increased its stake in Impregilo to 8.47 percent, a source close to the situation told Reuters, a level that allows it to play kingmaker in the battle for control at Italy’s biggest construction group.

Shareholders of Impregilo are holding on Thursday a key meeting that could decide who gets the upper hand at the Italian group.

Two families, the Gavios and the Salinis, are fighting for control of Impregilo. Each own a stake of just below 30 percent, a level above which the Italian law requires the launch of a mandatory takeover offer.

“Amber has deposited 8.47 percent at the AGM,” the source said. Previously Amber had a stake of about 5 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.