Italy court rejects Salini request over Impregilo-source
July 12, 2012

Italy court rejects Salini request over Impregilo-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - A Milan court has rejected a request by builder Salini to block certain investors from voting at a shareholder meeting of construction group Impregilo on Thursday set to decide on a possible management overhaul, a judicial source said.

Salini is contesting control of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) company with rival Gavio.

Salini believes certain unidentified Impregilo shareholders have acted in concert with Gavio, de facto exceeding the 30 percent threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover under Italian law.

Both Salini and Gavio hold just below 30 percent of Impregilo.

The AGM, which starts at 0800 GMT, is due to vote on a Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board and put in place one chosen by Salini.

In the run-up to the meeting the rhetoric has heated up with complaints to market regulator Consob and legal actions.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Thursday Consob officials and tax police have seized documents from the headquarters of the Gavio and Salini groups.

Consob and Salini were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8164 euros Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Mark Potter

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
