ASTM to tender Impregilo shares to bid, keeps 1.99 pct
April 8, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

ASTM to tender Impregilo shares to bid, keeps 1.99 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian motorway company ASTM has decided to tender almost all of its nearly 30 percent stake in builder Impregilo to a bid launched by Salini, ASTM said on Monday.

ASTM, which is controlled by Italy’s Gavio family, said the investment was no longer strategic but it would keep a stake of 1.99 percent as a financial investment.

Salini, which also owns almost 30 percent of Impregilo, is offering 4 euros per shares to buy all the shares it does not already own in an offering that ends on April 12.

ASTM, advised by Nomura, said the price offered by Salini was in the lower part of a valuation range of 3.82-4.71 euros per share expressed by its advisors. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

