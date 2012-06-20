Gavio files new complaint in Impregilo fight

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italian construction and motorway group Gavio has filed a new complaint with market regulator Consob against rival builder Salini in the battle for control of Impregilo.

The two family-run groups hold each just under 30 percent of Impregilo, Italy’s biggest builder. They are soliciting proxy votes ahead of a July 12 shareholder meeting to vote on a Salini request to oust the Gavio-controlled board.

IGLI, the vehicle through which Gavio holds the Impregilo stake, said in a statement on Wednesday it had asked Consob to stop Salini from collecting proxy votes.

This is the third complaint from IGLI.

Also Salini has presented a complaint with the regulator saying it aimed to ensure the battle respects the law.

The complaints and cross accusations have fuelled talk Consob could step in, possibly postponing the shareholder meeting. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by William Hardy)