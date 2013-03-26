FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo shareholder delays decision on Salini takeover offer
March 26, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Impregilo shareholder delays decision on Salini takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - ASTM, a shareholder of Italy’s Impregilo, said on Tuesday it would delay evaluating a takeover bid for the construction firm.

ASTM said the construction company is worth a consolidated 4.46 euros per share. That is more than the 4.0 euros offered by rival builder Salini in a bid that ends April 12.

ASTM did not say when it would assess the bid.

Salini already owns a stake of just under 30 percent in Impregilo, and its bid values the company at 1.6 billion euros in one of Italy’s largest M&A operations in recent years. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

