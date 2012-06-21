UPDATE 1-Italy's Impregilo mulls Brazil stake sale, buy-back

* Impregilo mulls selling 19 pct in Ecorodovias, share buy-back

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Impregilo said on Thursday it was considering an asset sale and a share buy-back programme as it prepares for a shareholder meeting next month that could pave the way for a takeover of Italy’s biggest builder.

Impregilo said it was evaluating an offer by Brazilian family Almeida’s Primav Construcoes e Comercio to buy a 19 percent stake in its Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias .

The sale would leave Impregilo with a 10 percent stake. Primav currently has 45 percent of Ecorodovias.

Impregilo, worth around 1.4 billion euros ($1.76 billion), said the operation would give it the resources to expand its partnership with the Almeida family in Latin America.

The building company also said it had given a mandate to its Chief Executive Alberto Rubegni to study a share buy-back programme.

Two prominent Italian families, the Gavios and Salinis, each hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo and are fighting for control of the building company. They have three weeks to win over investors ahead of a shareholder meeting on July 12.

They two families have different views of how to run Impregilo.

The Salini family wants to sell Ecorodovias and merge its business with Impregilo to create a pure builder focusing on Africa and Asia.

The Gavio family plans to continue to focus on both construction and concessions in Italy and South America.

The rival families have said that a full takeover of Impregilo could not be ruled out to protect their business interests but there are concerns that a drawn-out and battle would harm minority shareholders.

Impregilo shares have risen 130 percent since September. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio. Editing by Jane Merriman)