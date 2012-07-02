FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo to use reserves, sale revs for buyback
#Financials
July 2, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 5 years

Impregilo to use reserves, sale revs for buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - A buyback of Impregilo’s shares for up to 20 percent of the builder would be funded through reserves worth 200 million euros and proceeds from the partial sale of a stake held in Brazil’s Ecorodovias, an executive at Gavio group said on Monday.

The Gavio group indirectly controls Impregilo, Italy’s biggest builder, through its Autostrada Torino-Milano motorway operator.

Autostrada Torino-Milano Chief Executive Alberto Sacchi also said that the share buyback would not prevent Impregilo from distributing a possible extraordinary dividend.

Reporting by Lisa Jucca

