Impregilo to use reserves, sale revs for buyback

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - A buyback of Impregilo’s shares for up to 20 percent of the builder would be funded through reserves worth 200 million euros and proceeds from the partial sale of a stake held in Brazil’s Ecorodovias, an executive at Gavio group said on Monday.

The Gavio group indirectly controls Impregilo, Italy’s biggest builder, through its Autostrada Torino-Milano motorway operator.

Autostrada Torino-Milano Chief Executive Alberto Sacchi also said that the share buyback would not prevent Impregilo from distributing a possible extraordinary dividend.