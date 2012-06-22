Regulator queries Impregilo buyback plan-source

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob has asked construction group Impregilo to clarify whether a planned share buyback complies with domestic takeover rules, a source close to the matter said.

Impregilo is at the heart of a battle for control between two rival families of shareholders, the Gavios and the Salinis, who hold just under 30 percent each.

The source said that after the buyback, both shareholders could potentially see their holdings increase above 30 percent, triggering mandatory takeover bids for the company under Italian law.

Impregilo announced a share buyback plan late on Thursday. It did not detail how many shares would be taken off the market, but said the move would reward investors because future dividends would be distributed to a smaller number of outstanding shares. (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin)