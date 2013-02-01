FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo, partners win 250 mln euro road contracts in Poland
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Impregilo, partners win 250 mln euro road contracts in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian builders Impregilo and Salini and their local partner Kobylarnia have won two highway contracts in Poland for 250 million euros ($342 million), Impregilo said on Friday.

The two contracts relate to the construction of three sections of the A1 Torun-Strykow highway for 73 km, it said in a statement, adding that works will be completed in 12 months.

The highway is co-financed by the European Community.

Impregilo and Salini Polska have 33.34 percent each of the venture and their Polish partner the remaining holding.

$1 = 0.7301 euros Reporting By Danilo Masoni

