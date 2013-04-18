FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Impregilo says $560 mln contract cancelled
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Impregilo says $560 mln contract cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the value of the contract to $560 million, not 560 million euros)

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian builder Impregilo said on Thursday Minera Panama has cancelled a contract for the ‘Mina del Cobre’ project in Panama with a total value of $560 million.

The client announced that the entire project is being re-assessed following First Quantum Minerals’ acquisition of Inmet Mining Corporation, Impregilo said in a statement.

The project envisaged the construction of service and access roads to the mine which is located some 120 km from Panama City.

The contract was assigned to the joint-venture Impregilo-Salini in January. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark and Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.