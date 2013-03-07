FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo says award of 250 mln euro Polish contract annulled
March 7, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Impregilo says award of 250 mln euro Polish contract annulled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian builder Impregilo said on Thursday the award of a 250 million euro ($325 million) motorway contract in Poland was annulled following a complaint by a rival in a local court.

In a statement, Impregilo said the Polish motorway body, known as DGDKiA, will have to evaluate a new offer before it can award the contract again.

The contract relates to the A1 motorway in Poland.

The consortium is led by Salini Polska with a stake of 33.34 percent and comprises Impregilo (33.34 percent) and Kobylarnia (33.32 percent).

Impregilo said the additional documents requested for the new offer had been delivered on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
