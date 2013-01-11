FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Impregilo sells remaining 6.5 pct of EcoRodovias for 193 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder Impregilo said on Friday it had agreed to sell his remaining 6.5 percent stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias for a net gain of 193 million euros ($255.02 million).

In a statement, Impregilo said it had accepted an offer to buy the stake from Brazil’s BTG Pactual.

In October Impregilo sold 19 percent of EcoRodovias to Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes and 3.7 percent to BTG Pactual.

Impregilo said it had raised 925 million euros net from the sale of its overall stake in the Brazilian motorway company.

$1 = 0.7568 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
