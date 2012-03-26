FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo seeks partners for engineering units
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

Impregilo seeks partners for engineering units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a battle for control, is in talks to find partners or buyers for its engineering units Fisia Italimpianti and Fisia Babcock, chief executive Alberto Rubegni said on Monday.

Rubegni said the group’s engineering units were too small for international markets.

“In the coming months we think we will find solutions and partners,” he said at a news conference to present the group’s full-year results.

“For Fisia Italimpianti a partnership is one of the options. On Fisia Babcock we are thinking of a deal with a big engineering group,” he said.

Fisia Babcock makes waste-to-energy plants and Fisia Italimpianti specialises in desalinisation plants.

Impregilo said 2011 net profit rose 38 percent to 177 million euros ($236 million) and proposed a dividend of 0.09 euro. ($1 = 0.7504 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)

