FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gavio sees Impregilo div policy in line with 2011
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2012 / 10:08 AM / 5 years ago

Gavio sees Impregilo div policy in line with 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - The Gavio group’s motorway operator which indirectly controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo said on Monday a dividend payout policy in line with 2011 for Italy’s biggest builder was a key priority.

Other priorities were a partial disposal of Impregilo’s stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias and seizing growth opportunities, possibily through acquisitions.

The priorities were listed on presentation slides prepared by Autostrada Torino Milano, which through holding IGLI owns the stake in Impregilo, now at the centre of a control battle with rival construction group Salini. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.