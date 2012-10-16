FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impregilo approves offer from Primav for 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Impregilo approves offer from Primav for 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian construction firm Impregilo said on Tuesday its board approved an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

Family-owned Primav had increased its offer for the Italian construction group’s shares in Brazil-based EcoRodovias to 19 reais per share, up from a July offer of 17.90, for just over 106 million shares, or about 19 percent of EcoRodovias’ total capital.

“The sale enables Impregilo to wipe out its debt,” the company said in a statement.

Impregilo also said it received offer for an additional 3.7 pct stake in EcoRodovias from BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank and wealth manager, worth 16.50 reais per share.

The two offers are worth a total of 2.39 billion reais, or about 900 millione euros.

Impregilo can sell its remaining sake in EcoRodovias on the market, or to third parties, as long as they are not competitors to Primav.

Impregilo will illustrate the transaction in a conference call on Oct. 17 at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.