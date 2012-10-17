FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impregilo to make proposal on special dividend by December-source
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Impregilo to make proposal on special dividend by December-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Impregilo board will make a proposal on a special dividend linked to the sale of a stake in Brazil’s unit EcoRodovias by December, a source close to company told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The jumbo dividend proposal will be made when the board meets to approve a new business plan,” the source said.

“This is expected by mid-November or December.”

Impregilo approved on Tuesday an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

Previously, Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini had indicated the jumbo payment could be 1-1.5 euros per share.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.