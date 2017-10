MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini’s takeover bid for larger rival Impregilo won acceptances for 80.8 percent as of the last day of the offer, the Italian bourse said in a statement on Friday.

Salini launched a bid for about 70 percent of Impregilo it did not already own. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)