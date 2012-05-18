Salini proposes ex-Goldman banker for Impregilo chair

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini has proposed Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker, as a candidate to be chairman of Impregilo, in its battle to win control of its rival and create a national champion, a source close to Salini said on Friday.

The Salini family is Impregilo’s second-biggest shareholder with 29.2 percent after the Gavio family, which has board control and is opposed to its rival’s ambitions. Gavio has a 29.9 percent stake.

Impregilo shareholders were scheduled to meet on July 12 to vote on a proposal by Salini to renew the entire board. Salini has said its plan for Impregilo would deliver more value, and has pointed to a special dividend if it succeeds.

The battle for Impregilo is a rare case in Italy where both contenders have hinted at a takeover bid, attracting the interest of foreign investors who have helped almost double the share price since September, when Salini started building its stake. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)