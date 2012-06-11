Impregilo names UniCredit banker as chairman

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Monday its board had appointed UniCredit Deputy Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman.

Palenzona replaces Massimo Ponzellini, who quit earlier in June after being arrested in a probe relating to loans granted by Popolare Milano when he was chairman of the mid-sized lender.

Impregilo also said four others will join the board to replace directors who have left.

Among the new entries are Roland Berger, Vice Chairman of publisher RCS and Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Fiat director and former Chairman of Eni.

The board of Impregilo is currently controlled by the Gavio family. Rival construction group Salini has called a shareholder meeting on July 12 to renew the entire board.

Both hold a stake of slightly less then 30 percent in Impregilo.

Salini has proposed a former Goldman Sachs banker as chairman and a rival slate of directors, mostly independents. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)