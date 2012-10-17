FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo mulling special dividend from EcoRodovias sale
October 17, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Impregilo mulling special dividend from EcoRodovias sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italian construction firm Impregilo will consider paying a special dividend from part of the cash it raised from the sale of a stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

”The company has in mind, if there is excess cash, and we think there will be, satisfaction for the shareholders, Pietro Salini said.

Impregilo approved on Tuesday an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

The group’s debt will be eliminated thanks to the sale, the CEO said.

Salini also said it is unlikely that the Italian government will introduce measures to annul compensation linked to a cancellation of a multi-billion-euro contract to build a bridge linking the mainland to Sicily for which it is contractor.

“Frankly speaking it would leave me perplexed. It seems unlikely,” Salini said in a conference call with analysts.

According to a report in Il Corriere della Sera the government is questioning the idea of paying the 300 million euro compensation for cancellation of the bridge project. (Reporting By Eliso Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
