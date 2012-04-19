UPDATE 1-Activist fund Amber doubles Impregilo stake

* Becomes third-biggest investor with 5.1 pct stake

* To enlarge minority shareholder representation

* Impregilo shares end unchanged, outperform Milan market (Adds shares, board meeting)

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Activist fund manager Amber Capital has more than doubled its stake in Impregilo in a move that could give it a role in the fight for control of Italy’s biggest builder.

Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Thursday the fund held 5.1 percent as of April 10, up from 2.19 percent, m aking it Impregilo’s third-biggest investor.

At current market prices, Impregilo is worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Impregilo is being targeted for a possible merger by privately held construction company Salini, which has built a stake of 25.4 percent since September.

The Italian Gavio family, which is the biggest shareholder in Impregilo with a 29.9 percent stake held through motorway company Autostrada Torino Milano, is opposed to the plan.

Amber, which has been very active in the takeover battle surrounding Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, has a policy of not commenting on investments.

Alaska-based investment manager McKinley Capital Management holds 2.31 percent of Impregilo, but no other investor holds more than 2 percent, according to Consob’s website.

Analysts say Salini and Gavio could fight for board control. Neiher has ruled out a takeover bid, but there have been reports that Milan-based investment bank Vitale & Associati has approached the parties to help broker a compromise.

In April, Impregilo approved a plan to increase minority shareholder representation in the 15-seat board to five from one.

A source close to the matter said on Thursday that Impregilo’s board would meet on Friday to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on the proposal.

Salini, advised by Rothschild and Boston Consulting, will present its merger plan to Impregilo on April 23. Sources close to the matter told Reuters in January that Salini is aiming for synergy savings of about 100 million euros.

Gavio is advised by Mediobanca and UniCredit .

The contenders have different strategic views over Impregilo, which jointly controls Brazilian motorway operator EcoRodovias and whose order book includes the Panama Canal expansion contract with Spain’s Sacyr.

While Gavio wants to focus on construction and concessions, Salini intends to turn the group into a pure construction player with little concession business.

Impregilo shares ended unchanged at 3 euros, outperforming a lower Milan market.