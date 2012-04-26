Impregilo sees 2016 sales of more than 3.5 billion

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian construction company Impregilo said on Thursday it approved a new business plan that forecasts reaching revenue of more than 3.5 billion in 2016, and a return on sales of over 9 percent.

It is targeting a return on investment of over 15 percent by 2016, and a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.3.

It said it sees orders at approximately 40 billion euros, and its business focus will continue to be on running both construction and concessions operations. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)