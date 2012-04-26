UPDATE 1-Impregilo unveils plan amid strategy fight

* Focus on construction/concessions, eyes Italy sales boost

* Targets 2016 net revenues of more than 3.5 bln euros

* Targets order book of about 40 bln euros in 2016 (Adds details, background)

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder Impregilo on Thursday unveiled a business plan for the first time in many years, responding to a rival project by its Salini shareholder which is seeking a management and strategic overhaul of the group.

Privately-owned Salini - which has built a stake of 25 percent in Impregilo and now trails controlling shareholder Italy’s Gavio family - spelled out on Monday a plan to merge with Impregilo and create a construction sector champion.

The battle over Impregilo - a rare case in Italy where both contenders have hinted at a takeover bid - is often depicted as a fight of Salini against the financial establishment but is mostly about strategy and a different geographic focus.

Impregilo said on Thursday its business focus would continue to be on both construction and concession operations, adding it wanted to boost its Italian presence, which today contributes 20 percent to sales.

In a statement, it said it targeted 2016 net sales of more than 3.5 billion euros ($4.6 bln), a return on sales of above 9 percent and an order book of 40 billion euros, equally balanced between concession and construction.

Salini forecast a merged entity to generate sales of around 7 billion euros in 2015. It wants to turn the group into a pure construction player targeting Africa and Asia with only a greenfield concession business.

The Gavios own 29.9 percent of Impregilo via motorway operator Autostrada Torino Milano. Salini has no board representation at Impregilo. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Jennifer Clark; EDiting by David Cowell)