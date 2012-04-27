Italy's Salini raises Impregilo stake to 29.18 pct

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian privately-held construction group Salini increased its stake in rival Impregilo to 29.1 percent from a previous 25.4 percent, Impregilo’s chairman Massimo Ponzellini said at the Impregilo shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The increase means that the 29.1 percent almost matches the one held by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo through Autostrada Torino-Milano.

Salini has spelled out a plan to merge with Impregilo.

Impregilo’s shares were up 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)