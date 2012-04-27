FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Salini raises Impregilo stake to 29.18 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Salini raises Impregilo stake to 29.18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian privately-held construction group Salini increased its stake in rival Impregilo to 29.1 percent from a previous 25.4 percent, Impregilo’s chairman Massimo Ponzellini said at the Impregilo shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The increase means that the 29.1 percent almost matches the one held by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo through Autostrada Torino-Milano.

Salini has spelled out a plan to merge with Impregilo.

Impregilo’s shares were up 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.