Impregilo calls shareholder meeting for July 12
May 14, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Impregilo calls shareholder meeting for July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian builder Impregilo said on Monday a shareholder meeting had been called for July 12 to discuss the renewal of the board.

The company is the target of a battle for control between its two main investors the Gavio and Salini families, who both hold stakes of just under 30 percent.

In a statement Impregilo said its net profit in the first quarter rose to 24.2 million euros ($31.07 million) from 16 million euros the previous year boosted by higher sales outside Italy.

Revenues in the period came in at 589.6 million euros from 474 million euros, with 83 percent of sales outside Italy. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

