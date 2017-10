MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a battle for control, said on Monday 2011 net profit rose 38 percent to 177.4 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.09 euros per ordinary share.

The company said it expected revenues to rise in 2012, while the ebit margin on sales would fall to about 8 percent in 2012 from around 10.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)