FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impregilo wins $560 mln contract in Panama
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Impregilo wins $560 mln contract in Panama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Italian construction company Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a bid in Panama worth around $560 million to carry out building work on a copper mine in the country.

In a statement Impregilo said it had won the bid in joint venture with its family-owned peer Salini.

The project envisages the construction of service and access roads to the mine which is located some 120 km from Panama City.

Impregilo said the contract marked its first entry into the growing mining sector.

The Salini group, headed by Pietro Salini, took control of Impregilo last July after months of battling with rival motorway and construction company Gavio.

Pietro Salini, appointed chief executive of Impregilo after his group took control, is keen to focus it on the construction sector and expand its geographical presence.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.