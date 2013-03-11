FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo 2012 net jumps on Ecorodovias sale
March 11, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

Impregilo 2012 net jumps on Ecorodovias sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Impregilo, Italy’s biggest builder, said on Monday it would pay dividends worth around 600 million euros after the sale of a stake in a Brazilian asset boosted net profits in 2012.

In a statement on Monday, the company said net profits more than trebled to 601 million euros in 2012.

Impregilo, controlled by family-owned peer Salini, raised 925 million euros net from the sale of its entire stake in Brazil-based motorway operator EcoRodovias.

The board also backed a takeover offer announced in February by Salini, art of plans to merge the two companies and create an Italian construction sector champion.

Impregilo confirmed targets in its 2013-15 industrial plan.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
