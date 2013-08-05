FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo reports H1 net profit, on track with targets
August 5, 2013 / 5:12 PM / in 4 years

Impregilo reports H1 net profit, on track with targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian builder Impregilo on Monday reported a first-half net profit, up from a loss the previous year, boosted by higher revenues and a strong performance from its construction unit.

The builder, which operates in more than 30 countries, said net profit for the six months ended June stood at 133 million euros ($176.09 million), up from a loss of 28 million, while sales rose to 1.164 billion euros from 1.112 billion.

Its total order book stood at 20.2 billion euros at the end of June, and the group said it was on track to meet its annual targets in line with its industrial plan for 2013-2016. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

