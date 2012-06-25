Italy's Impregilo criticised over Ecorodovias plan

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian construction company Impregilo’s plan to sell part of its stake in its Brazilian highways unit Ecorodovias would result in a potential loss of about 800 million euros ($1 billion), a shareholder opposed to the sale said on Monday.

The Salini group, which holds nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, said the sale of only part of the Ecorodovias stake would result in “a likely loss of price premium” for the 29 percent stake, which has a market value of about $1.3 billion. Salini wants Impregilo to sell the entire stake in one go.

Salini and Impregilo’s other core shareholder, Gavio, are preparing for a proxy battle to win control of the group, worth about 1.4 billion euros, at a shareholders’ meeting July 12.

Impregilo said last week that it was evaluating an offer by Brazilian family Almeida’s Primav Construcoes e Comercio to buy a 19 percent stake in Ecorodovias.

The sale would leave Impregilo with a 10 percent stake. Primav currently holds 45 percent of Ecorodovias.

Salini said on Monday that Impregilo’s plan to consider the sale of 19 percent of Ecorodovias was a “radical change to the company’s business plan announced just eight weeks ago” and that it was a sign that the Gavio group wanted to influence the July 12 shareholder meeting. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Goodman)