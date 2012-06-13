FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo to file complaint against Salini
#Financials
June 13, 2012 / 6:57 PM / 5 years ago

Impregilo to file complaint against Salini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Wednesday it had decided to file a complaint to market regulator Consob regarding certain initiatives undertaken by its peer Salini.

Privately-held Salini wants to merge with Impregilo but is being opposed by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo’s board.

In a statement, Impregilo said the complaint related to issues including “unacceptable manipulation of information” by Salini with regard to the future management of Impregilo.

Earlier this month Salini filed a complaint with Consob aimed at ensuring the battle with the Gavio family to control Impregilo respected the law.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
