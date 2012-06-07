FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salini files complaint to regulator over Impregilo
June 7, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Salini files complaint to regulator over Impregilo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini filed a complaint on Thursday with market regulator Consob, saying it aimed to ensure the battle with the Gavio family to control Impregilo respects the law.

Privately-held Salini wants to merge with Impregilo but is being opposed by the Gavios, who control Impregilo’s board.

“The complaint aims to point up a series of critical elements relating to the relationship between some shareholders of Impregilo, as well as to recent share price movements,” a statement from Salini said.

A Salini official declined to elaborate.

Both the contenders hold just under 30 percent in Impregilo, a threshold above which an offer to other shareholders is required by law. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
