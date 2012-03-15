FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salini boosts Impregilo stake to 22.4 pct
#Financials
March 15, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 6 years

Salini boosts Impregilo stake to 22.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Salini has increased its stake in Italy’s Impregilo to 22.4 percent by buying a further 0.28 percent of Italy’s biggest builder last month.

Salini said in a statement on Thursday it had bought Impregilo shares in two blocks at a price of 2.6096 euros and 2.6036 euros per share respectively, spending 2.99 million euros in total.

Shares in Impregilo closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday at 2.946 euros.

Impregilo has attracted merger interest from Salini but Italy’s Gavio family last month gained control of the builder by securing a 29.96 percent stake.

Reporting by Sabina Suzzi

