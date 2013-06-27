Salini open to cut Impregilo stake below 50 pct in future

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian family Salini does not rule out cutting its stake in builder Impregilo should growth opportunities arise in the future after a merger, Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini said.

The boards of Impregilo and family-owned peer Salini approved terms on Monday for a tie-up that will create a group with revenues forecast to grow 16 percent to 7.4 billion euros ($9.6 billion) in 2016, with one of the largest order backlogs among European construction companies.

A long battle for control of Impregilo, Italy’s largest construction group, ended earlier this year with the Salini family building a near-90 percent stake in its larger rival.

“The family is ready to consider going below 50 percent,” if the company needs to grow to help win large contracts, Pietro Salini told reporters on Thursday. “There could be a capital hike or a paper to paper swap,” he said, presenting a new business plan.

Salini Impregilo, as the new company will be called after the tie-up is approved by shareholders in September, will gradually sell back to the market a further 15 percent stake to help it to return to the main Milan index.

A source close to the matter said a free float of 25 percent will be restored by the end of the year or early 2014.

The new group, whose combined order backlog includes works to expand the Panama Canal and the huge Grand Renaissance dam in Ethiopia, will focus on large civil engineering contracts.

Under the 2013-2016 business plan, Salini Impregilo will generate core earnings of 1 billion euros in 2016 with an order backlog seen rising to 26 billion euros.

Pietro Salini said the plan was conservative.

Shares in Impregilo fell 1.2 percent at 3.08 euros at 1516 GMT, while the broader Milan index was up 0.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)