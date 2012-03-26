Salini raises Impregilo stake to 25.37 pct

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake in Italy’s Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy’s biggest builder.

Salini said it had bought a further 3 percent of Impregilo on March 22, mostly through off-the-market block trades.

Salini had raised its stake to 22.4 percent on March 15.

Shares in Impregilo were up nearly 1 percent at 3.11 euros at 0721 GMT. Milan’s blue chip index was flat.

Impregilo, which reports full-year results on Monday, has attracted merger interest from Salini but Italy’s Gavio family last month gained control of the builder by securing a 29.96 percent stake. (Reporting By Antonella Ciancio)