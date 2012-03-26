FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salini raises Impregilo stake to 25.37 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 6 years

Salini raises Impregilo stake to 25.37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake in Italy’s Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy’s biggest builder.

Salini said it had bought a further 3 percent of Impregilo on March 22, mostly through off-the-market block trades.

Salini had raised its stake to 22.4 percent on March 15.

Shares in Impregilo were up nearly 1 percent at 3.11 euros at 0721 GMT. Milan’s blue chip index was flat.

Impregilo, which reports full-year results on Monday, has attracted merger interest from Salini but Italy’s Gavio family last month gained control of the builder by securing a 29.96 percent stake. (Reporting By Antonella Ciancio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.