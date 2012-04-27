FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Impregilo's key shareholder abstains on accounts approval
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 27, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Impregilo's key shareholder abstains on accounts approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes duplicate of second paragraph)

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Salini, a key shareholder in Impregilo, abstained from voting on the builder’s financial accounts at a shareholder meeting on Friday, as a battle for control of the group heats up.

Privately-owned construction group Salini said earlier on Friday it had increased its holding in Italy’s biggest builder to 29.2 percent, nearly matching the 29.9 percent stake held by Impregilo’s biggest shareholder the Gavio family.

Salini has spelled out a plan to merge with Impregilo. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.