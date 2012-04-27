UPDATE 1-Salini casts scorn on Impregilo accounts

(Adds quotes, context, shares)

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini criticised the financial report of rival Impregilo on Friday, as it seeks to convince fellow shareholders in the construction group to back its plan to create a national champion in the sector.

Salini is Impregilo’s second-biggest shareholder with 29.2 percent after the Gavio family, which has board control and is opposed to its rival’s ambitions. Gavio has 29.9 percent stake.

On Monday, Salini outlined a plan to merge with Impregilo, saying it would pay an extraordinary dividend if it succeeded in the project which envisages selling Impregilo’s stake in Brazil motorway operator EcoRodovias.

The battle for control of Impregilo between the Gavio family and Salini is a rare case in Italy where both contenders have hinted at a takeover bid, attracting the interest of foreign investors who have helped almost double the share price since September, when Salini started building its stake.

At Friday’s shareholder meeting, Salini suggested the way Impregilo had represented the value of certain stakes, credits and risks in its balance sheet helped embellish profits.

“The need to raise some criticism has emerged,” lawyer Roberto Cera said on behalf of Salini.

“There are many doubts on the efficacy of the company’s management and its remuneration policies,” Sergio Erede said, another lawyer speaking for Salini.

The shareholder meeting approved the financial report. Salini abstained and activist investor Amber joined Gavio in a favourable vote. However, Salini and Amber voted against a report on management pay, winning a majority to reject it.

Friday’s vote showed how investor support is crucial for both contenders. Shareholders will meet again in May on a proposal by Gavio to boost minority representation, and in July to vote on a Salini plan to renew the entire board.

“The game is not over. We are moving ahead day by day,” said Beniamino Gavio, one of the family that controls Impregilo.

Impregilo shares closed up 2.4 percent at 2.99 euros on Friday.

In March the company, led by chief executive Alberto Rubegni, posted a 38 percent rise in net profit to 177.4 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.09 euros per share.

The battle for control is often depicted as a fight between Salini against the financial establishment, but is also about strategy and geographic focus.

Gavio wants to continue to focus on both its construction and concession businesses in Italy and South America while Salini wants to turn the group into a pure construction player, targeting Africa and Asia with greenfield concessions.

Salini sees a merger with Impregilo extracting synergies for 100 million euros and creating a group with around 7 billion euros in sales in 2015. In its standalone plan, Impregilo targets 2016 revenue of more than 3.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Hulmes)