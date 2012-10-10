FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impregilo CEO investigated over Romania bid -sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Impregilo CEO investigated over Romania bid -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Impregilo’s Chief Executive Pietro Salini is being investigated in connection with a probe into a motorway tender in Romania, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Salini, also head of the namesake builder Salini, took control of the board of larger peer Impregilo in July after months of bitter wrangling with rival group Gavio, which previously controlled Italy’s sector leader.

His dual role attracted accusations of a conflict of interest in running the two companies and prompted Gavio to file a legal complaint which triggered the investigation.

Both Impregilo and Salini took part in the ongoing Romanian tender, even though they filed bids in separate lots.

Public prosecutors in Milan are looking into whether the alleged conflict of interest had an impact on the company’s choices in the tender.

In a statement on Wednesday, Impregilo’s chairman Claudio Costamagna said the allegations were groundless.

Two other people are being investigated, the judicial sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said Italy’s tax police searched last week the offices of Salini and of the Sina unit of the Gavio group to acquire documents in connection with the probe.

Salini and Gavio each hold just less than 30 percent of Italy’s largest builder Impregilo.

Last month, Impregilo and Salini signed a cooperation deal, a first step towards a planned merger. (Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Mark Potter and Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.