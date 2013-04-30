FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salini says will restore Impregilo free float
April 30, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Salini says will restore Impregilo free float

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini said it would return Impregilo shares to the market to ensure regular trading after a takeover bid gave it control of 92 percent of its larger rival.

The 1.6 billion euro ($2.10 billion) takeover is part of plans by Salini to merge with Impregilo to create a construction player focused on large civil engineering projects from roads to hydroelectric dams in more than 60 countries.

Salini has forecast the combined group will win new contracts worth more than 10 billion euros by 2015 and yield synergies of about 100 million euros.

In a statement on Tuesday family-owned Salini said the free float would be restored in the next three months, without saying how this would be achieved. It added that details of the operation would be disclosed in due time.

Impregilo holds its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

Impregilo has said it would pay a jumbo dividend of 600 million euros stemming from the sale of a stake in Brazil highways group EcoRodovias.

The dividend will help Salini repay bank financing of up to 1.4 billion euros it agreed to fund the acquisition.

Impregilo shares exited Milan’s blue-chip index on April 17 because of a decrease in the free float. By 0846 GMT, they were up 1.4 percent at 3.94 euros, below the 4 euros in cash offered by Salini in its bid which ended on April 24. ($1=0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

