UPDATE 1-Italy's Salini to retain Impregilo listing

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini will return a chunk of Impregilo shares to the stock market to retain its listing after a takeover bid gave Salini control of 92 percent of its larger rival.

Impregilo Chairman Claudio Costamagna said on Tuesday Salini would cut its stake in the company to slightly below 90 percent in the short term, while a larger portion of shares would be floated after the two companies merge.

“If the merger is done, we’ll have to recreate an important free float. At the moment this is the plan,” he said on the sidelines of Impregilo’s annual shareholder meeting.

When an Italian company owns more than 90 percent of the equity of another, it has to either buy the rest of the shares, or restore a free-float of more than 10 percent.

Costamagna did not elaborate on why Salini wanted to retain Impregilo’s listing.

Salini’s 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) takeover of Impregilo will create a construction player focused on large civil engineering projects from roads to hydroelectric dams in more than 60 countries.

Salini has forecast the combined group will win new contracts worth more than 10 billion euros by 2015 and yield synergies of about 100 million euros.

In a statement, family-owned Salini said the free float would be restored in the next three months, without saying how this would be achieved. It added that details of the operation would be disclosed in due time.

Impregilo has said it would pay a jumbo dividend of 600 million euros stemming from the sale of a stake in Brazilian highways group EcoRodovias.

The dividend will help Salini repay bank financing of up to 1.4 billion euros it agreed to fund the acquisition.

Impregilo shares exited Milan’s blue-chip index on April 17 because of a decrease in the free float. By 1300 GMT, they were up 2 percent at 3.96 euros, just below the 4 euros in cash offered by Salini in its bid which ended on April 24.