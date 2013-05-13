FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo board assessed merger with Salini, names advisors
May 13, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Impregilo board assessed merger with Salini, names advisors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian builder Impregilo said on Monday its board had made a preliminary assessment of merger plans with smaller peer Salini and named advisors for the deal.

In a statement the company said Goldman Sachs would advise it on all aspects of the operation, adding it was not possible at the moment to quantify the benefits of the deal at year-end.

Salini, which controls more than 90 percent of Impregilo following a takeover bid that ended in April, has previously indicated merger synergies of 100 million euros.

Impregilo also said its net profit in the first quarter almost trebled to 69 million euros ($89.6 million), while revenues fell to 518.7 million euros from 530.3 million euros a year earlier.

It said it had a net cash position of 736 million euros at the end of March, thanks to the sale of shares in Brazilian motorway group EcoRodovias. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

