FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salini bids 4 euros per share for Italy's Impregilo
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Salini bids 4 euros per share for Italy's Impregilo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Builder Salini, which owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo, on Wednesday offered four euros cash for each ordinary share it does not own in Italy’s largest construction group, valuing the whole company around 1.6 billion euros.

Salini managed to win control of Impregilo’s board in the summer of last year after a bitter tussle with the Gavio group, which also owns just under 30 percent of the contruction company.

Banca IMI, Natixis and Rothschild acted as financial advisers for the takeover bid, Salini said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.