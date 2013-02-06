Salini bids 4 euros per share for Italy's Impregilo

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Builder Salini, which owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo, on Wednesday offered four euros cash for each ordinary share it does not own in Italy’s largest construction group, valuing the whole company around 1.6 billion euros.

Salini managed to win control of Impregilo’s board in the summer of last year after a bitter tussle with the Gavio group, which also owns just under 30 percent of the contruction company.

Banca IMI, Natixis and Rothschild acted as financial advisers for the takeover bid, Salini said in a statement.