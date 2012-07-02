FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gavio rules out full takeover bid for Impregilo
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2012 / 11:38 AM / 5 years ago

Gavio rules out full takeover bid for Impregilo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Impregilo’s shareholder Gavio ruled out on Monday a full takeover offer on the Italian builder as well as any accord with rival shareholder Salini.

Beniamimo Gavio, whose family controls Impregilo through motorway operator Autostrada Torino Milano but faces a challenge from Salini, said current market conditions made a takeover bid impossible.

Both Gavio and Salini each hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo and will seek to gain control of Italy’s biggest builder at a shareholder meeting on July 12. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.