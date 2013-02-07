FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo investor Gavio says still evaluating action after Salini bid
February 7, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Impregilo investor Gavio says still evaluating action after Salini bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Impregilo’s 29.9 percent shareholder Gavio has not decided the court of action after Salini announced the launch of a takeover on Italy’s largest construction company.

“We have not taken any decision yet. We are evaluating what to do,” Beniaminio Gavio told Reuters.

Salini, which also owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo, on Wednesday offered 4 euros cash for each ordinary share it does not own in Impregilo, valuing the entire company around 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion). [ID:ID:nL5N0B6GCS]

The takeover is subject to reaching a majority stake in Impregilo, Salini said, adding he does not plan to delist the company should the offer be successful. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

