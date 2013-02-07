UPDATE 1-Impregilo battle seen ending with Salini bid

* Salini takeover values Impregilo at 1.6 bln euros

* Counter bid from rival investor Gavio seen unlikely

* Impregilo shares rise a touch above bid price (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A long shareholder battle to control Impregilo is expected to end in the coming weeks after the launch of a full-blown takeover bid that analysts say could offer a good way out for investors in Italy’s biggest builder.

Two prominent families in Italy’s construction business, the Gavios and the Salinis, have clashed for months over plans to dominate Impregilo.

In a key development in July, Salini won board control but its grip remained shaky as both rivals own stakes of just under 30 percent.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, Salini announced a 4 euro per share cash bid that values the cash-rich group at around 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

“The move by Salini seems to represent the perfect way-out for Gavio,” Mediobanca analyst Andrea Scauri said in a note. “The price offered is fair.”

The takeover would allow the Gavio group to cash in 480 million euros and book a capital gain of about 70 million euros to focus on its other businesses, analysts said.

The takeover is subject to reaching a majority stake in Impregilo, Salini said on Wednesday, adding it does not plan to delist the company should the offer be successful.

Hostility between Salini and Gavio was seen as damaging for the company because legal infighting distracted management.

The move is part of plans by Salini to merge the two companies and create an Italian construction sector champion with a backlog that boasts contracts to widen the Panama Canal and build dams in Ethiopia. The merger is estimated to yield synergies of about 100 million euros.

Analysts said a counter-bid from Gavio -- which values Impregilo at 3.4 euros per share in its books -- was unlikely even though some funds were betting that such a possibility could not be completely ruled out.

Businessman Beniaminio Gavio told Reuters on Thursday that the group he leads was still evaluating the course of action after Salini announced its bid.

Salini plans to complete its bid before shareholders meet in April to approve 2012 results. The offer is for the shares including any jumbo dividend which Impregilo had planned to pay using the proceeds from the sale of its stake in Brazilian motorway EcoRodovias.

By 1432 GMT, shares in Impregilo were up 4.8 percent at 4.04 euros, a tad above the bid price. However, shares in Autostrada Torino Milano, a highway operator through which Gavio controls its Impregilo stake, was up 5.5 percent at 8.5 euros.

“While a full merger Salini-Impregilo could create further upside over the longer term, we believe Gavio is unlikely to react by offering a higher price. We recommend tendering the shares,” Cheuvreux analyst Matteo Bonizzoni said.

Impregilo is worth 3.95 euros per share, according to the average estimate of analyst target prices by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Salini’s bid offers a premium to 2013 EV/EBITDA multiples of the construction sector plus the proceeds of the Brazilian unit disposal, according to Cheuvreux.

The combined Salini-Impregilo would have sales of around 7 billion euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Editing by Francesca Landini and David Cowell)