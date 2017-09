BRIEF-Impresa announces Q3 results - net loss of 0.38 mln euros

Oct. 23 (Reuters) - Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais :

* Announced on Wednesday Q3/2014 results

* Q3 net loss of 0.384 million euros vs net loss of 0.586 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA of 3.42 million euros vs 4.80 million euros year ago

* Q3 Ad revenue of 25.90 million euros vs 25.62 million euros year ago

* Q3 total revenues of 53.46 million euros vs 56.69 million euros year ago

* Says end-Sept net debt of 188.7 million euros, representing a year-on-year reduction of 9.7 million euros

