BRIEF-Impresa reports Q3 sales down 5.7 pct to 53.46 mln euros

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* Says Q3 net loss of 0.385 million euros versus net loss of 0.586 million euros year ago

* Q3 sales down 5.7 percent to 53.46 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA down 28.8 percent to 3.42 million euros

* Q3 Ad revenue up 1.1 percent to 25.897 million euros

* Says end-Sept. net debt 188.70 million euros versus 198.40 million euros end-Sept. year ago

* Reaffirms objectives for 2014: reduction of liabilities and increase of operational and net results Source text: bit.ly/1xMsBZQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)