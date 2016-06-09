FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian pension funds set up Mexican infrastructure partnership
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Canadian pension funds set up Mexican infrastructure partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - Tycoon Carlos Slim’s building arm Ideal has tied up with two Canadian pension funds to invest in infrastructure assets in Mexico, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Ideal will hold a 51 percent stake in the partnership, which is called “Newco”, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, have committed C$1.35 billion ($1.06 billion). ($1 = 1.2756 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Simon Gardner Editing by W Simon)

