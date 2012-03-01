FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-IMRIS installs fewer products, posts loss
March 1, 2012

UPDATE 1-IMRIS installs fewer products, posts loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Surgical imaging devices maker IMRIS Inc posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt in part by delayed product installations.

The company expects 2012 revenue of $57 million to $60 million. The company also expects first-quarter revenue of about $4 million.

At Dec. 31, IMRIS’s backlog was $95 million.

For October-December the company lost $5 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a profit of $970,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell about 41 percent to $14.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$2.67 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its U.S.-listed shares closed at $2.70 on the Nasdaq.

