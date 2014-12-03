FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IMS to develop Funbox application, buy Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych
#Advertising/Marketing
December 3, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IMS to develop Funbox application, buy Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :

* Said on Tuesday it reached an agreement on cooperation terms and possible takeover of Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych Sp. z o.o. (LPI)

* Parties agreed that the company will have an option to acquire a majority stake (between 70 pct and 100 pct) in LPI from its main shareholder and chairman of the management board who currently holds a 98 pct stake in LPI

* The cooperation agreement concerns development of Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych’s project Funbox - a mobile jukebox application

* The company will be responsible for provision of music servers and clients to Funbox application

* Parties will sign final investment agreement by March 31, 2015

